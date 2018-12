Police could use some help solving a break and enter case in Sturgeon County.

Between the evening of December 15 and 16, a rural residence under construction was broken into. Several pieces of construction equipment and materials were stolen. No damage was done to the building.

The house is on Range Road 241 near Highway 651.

There are no suspects or any known vehicles involved in the crime. If you have any information call the Morinville RCMP detachment.