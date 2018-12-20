This year's Candy Cane Checkstop was a big success in Morinville.

The December 13 initiative was intended to be an educational way to inform residents about the importance of being safe behind the wheel. Their main message is preventing drinking and driving or any other form of impairment on the road.

"There seems to be more of a party atmosphere now with the holidays so people will be consuming more alcohol," explained officer Kevin Rowan.

This was the sixth year of the checkstop in Morinville. This year, the RCMP decided to split the day into two parts: one in the afternoon and one in the evening.

In total, they handed out 1,000 candy canes and bags that were filled with information about impaired driving provided by organizations like MADD and Alberta Health Services.