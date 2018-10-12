A former Morinville mayor has passed away.

Lloyd Bertschi started serving Morinville as a councillor from 1989 to 1995. He was elected as mayor in 2001 and continued in the position until 2012.

"He was one of Morinville's strongest advocates, very fierce in his belief in the community," said mayor Barry Turner. "He was a major architect of the growth that the community experienced."

During his time as mayor, a number of significant community projects were completed such as the splash park, the Morinville Community Cultural Centre, the renovation of town office and the centennial clock.

Bertchi also served as the president of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association from 2007 to 2009, representing Morinville on the provincial scale.

"What he would be most proud of was how the community has grown. He believed in Morinville and he believed that it could develop into a big, sustainable community," added Turner. "Morinville is where it is today due to the hard and tireless work that he did."

Bertschi passed away on October 5. A service for him was held in Camrose on Friday (Oct.12).