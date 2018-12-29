Morinville, Strathcona County jump up, Fort Saskatchewan down on dangerous places list

According to Maclean's Canada, Morinville moved up on Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.

While the town saw only a small increase in crime over the year, it ranked 46th. The bump is up 41 spots (87) from the previous year's list.

Mayor Barry Turner believes it has to do with Morinville's small population.

"If you have your reported incidents from certain crimes go from three to four, it looks like a 25 per cent increase when really it's not that big."

Turner told MIX 107 the town is working closely with the RCMP to analyze the current crime rate.

"They provide us with quarterly updates, number of instances, and trends in certain areas. They certainly haven't highlighted anything to be concerned about."

According to the list, Morinville has a higher number of firearms offences, fraud and youth crime than other places in the country.

Strathcona County also had a big jump in a year from 152nd to 71st. The county is facing problems with impaired driving and fraud.

Fort Saskatchewan moved down on the list from 62nd to 130th. The Fort has a higher number of assaults, fraud and firearms offences than the rest of the country. It has lower numbers for sexual assaults, robberies and breaking and entering cases.

Seven of the top ten areas were in Alberta; Wetaskiwin was first, Red Deer was second and Lethbridge was third.