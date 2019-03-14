More support for hospital training centre

Details
Category: Local News
Another year down for the Care from the Heart Day Radiothon.
 
Fort Saskatchewan and area stepped up with $9,000 in donations on Thursday (Mar.14).
 
"We had a great year," said David Moon, board member with the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital Foundation. "Thank you to everyone that helped."
 
Proceeds from this year's event went to the Karol Maschmeyer Practice Readiness Centre. The centre uses advanced mannequins to simulate high-risk situations for hospital staff to practice on.
 
"We raised the money to continue enhancing health care," added Moon.
 
Some donations are yet to be tallied. Locals can continue to donate online or at the till at Station Square Co-op until Mar.20. 
 
In six years, the radiothon has raised just under $120,000.
 
Up next for the foundation is their annual golf tournament on Aug.10 at Fort In View Golf Course.
 

