More snow brings out more cross country skiers in Fort Sask

Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan Nordic Ski Club has grown in the 2019 season.
 
Last year, the club had under 70 members. This year, they are up to around 90.
 
"Definitely having the snow this year has helped early because people are thinking about skiing now whereas a year ago, we really didn't have enough snow to ski here in Fort Saskatchewan until the last week of January. Mother Nature's been good to us this year," said club president Craig Lukie.
 
The club put more focus on advertising this year with sandwich boards put up around town to spread awareness.
 
Feedback from previous club members influenced the club to focus more on the recreational, family experience that comes with cross country skiing over the racing aspect. They added an occasional Wednesday and Friday night ski during the season as well as their Sunday lessons every week. The club is also offering more intro lessons for schools, something the club started doing in 2018.
 
"We're just trying to offer more opportunities to get people out and build a community of skiers in Fort Saskatchewan."
 
Lukie said there are many benefits to cross country skiing, aside from the obvious physical gain. The sport is open to all ages and can either be done either recreationally or competitively. Equipment can be provided by the club, making the sport far less expensive than most.
 
"You get outside, you feel good, you feel alive when you go out skiing. It's a rewarding experience for everyone."
 
On Sunday (Jan.27), the club is offering a bring-a-friend-to-ski day. That will run at the same time as normal lessons which is 1:30-3:30 p.m.

More Local News

Sherwood Park man charged after theft, break and enter near Hanna

Three people, including a man from Sherwood Park, were recently charged with multiple offences.

Local MLA pushing for high-speed Internet in rural areas

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood is looking to bring faster broadband Internet speeds to rural communities in the area.

More snow brings out more cross country skiers in Fort Sask

The Fort Saskatchewan Nordic Ski Club has grown in the 2019 season.

Strathcona County ambulance service receives near perfect score

Emergency medical services are top-notch in Strathcona County, according to an independent third-party accreditation assessment.

Property crime in Gibbons down 19 per cent

Police gave Gibbons council good news on Wednesday (Jan.23).

Man arrested after vehicle stolen out of Gibbons

Police have arrested a man after a stolen vehicle was found.

Student thrilled to have mentor after year of waiting

Anthony from Fort Christian finally has a mentor of his own.

Spring weather coming this weekend

The weather could feel more like April this weekend.

Two vehicle collision causes delays on Highway 15

Traffic was slowed on Highway 15 on Thursday (Jan.24) morning.

Local author comes out with new book

Kathie Sutherland has more uniquely told tales to share in her latest book The Storyteller: True Tales of Enchantment.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login