More Slab this fall for Strathcona County youth

A youth drop-in program launched by Strathcona County this summer will continue running into the fall.
 
The Slab kicked off in June outside the county’s community centre as a gathering place for young people aged 12 to 17. The four-day-a-week program, which ran until August 31, saw a total of 224 youth drop by over the summer for board games, karaoke, a summer stage and other recreational activities.
 
The county designed the Slab as a prototype for learning more about how to better engage local young people.
 
“Over the summer, the Slab space allowed for testing, learning and evaluating what kind of youth drop-in space might resonate for rural and urban youth,” the county said in a media announcement.
 
“The Slab enabled investigation into how the county can further bolster feelings of connection for youth in the community. This was explored through innovative projects, events and mentorship with the youth.”
 
The county reported that it will apply what it has learned as it continues to offer Slab programming this fall through a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club.
 
The fall program will run Thursday evenings at various urban and rural locations throughout the county. Free busing to the events will be available at the Boys and Girls Club as well as the original Slab location.

