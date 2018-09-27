More Slab this fall for Strathcona County youth

A youth drop-in program launched by Strathcona County this summer will continue running into the fall.

The Slab kicked off in June outside the county’s community centre as a gathering place for young people aged 12 to 17. The four-day-a-week program, which ran until August 31, saw a total of 224 youth drop by over the summer for board games, karaoke, a summer stage and other recreational activities.

The county designed the Slab as a prototype for learning more about how to better engage local young people.