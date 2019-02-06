More repeat offenders arrested by Redwater RCMP

Two men have once again been arrested.

On January 31, around 8 p.m., a police chase led to a man driving into a garage in the southeast part of Redwater.

The driver was arrested on scene. While police were there, they saw a newer model snowmobile they believed to be stolen from a previous investigation. A search warrant was obtained and police recovered a 2016 Arctic Cat snowmobile, which had been stolen out of Leduc.

Geordie Wilson, 31, was charged with possession of stolen property over $5000 and was released on $300 bail to appear in provincial court on February 21.

James Moffat, 38, was charged with assault, possession of stolen property and breach of court order and was taken into custody to appear in court on Thursday (Feb.7).