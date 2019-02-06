More repeat offenders arrested by Redwater RCMP

Details
Category: Local News
Two men have once again been arrested.
 
On January 31, around 8 p.m., a police chase led to a man driving into a garage in the southeast part of Redwater.
 
The driver was arrested on scene. While police were there, they saw a newer model snowmobile they believed to be stolen from a previous investigation. A search warrant was obtained and police recovered a 2016 Arctic Cat snowmobile, which had been stolen out of Leduc.
 
Geordie Wilson, 31, was charged with possession of stolen property over $5000 and was released on $300 bail to appear in provincial court on February 21.
 
James Moffat, 38, was charged with assault, possession of stolen property and breach of court order and was taken into custody to appear in court on Thursday (Feb.7).
 
Wilson was previously arrested in January 2019 and April 2018. Moffat was arrested in March 2018, after allegedly stealing vehicles, taking them apart and then selling the parts. 
 
The Alberta Government and Alberta RCMP announced on Tuesday (Feb.5) that the next step in their rural crime strategy would focus on victims of crime.
 
According to police, victims are repeatedly targeted, something the Crime Reduction Strategy is trying to stop.
 
Mounties say a recent Alberta RCMP analysis indicated that 15 per cent of places broken into represent 32 per cent of all break and enters, meaning one third of these properties have been broken into more than once.

