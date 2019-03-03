More gas tanks being drilled in Sturgeon County

Details
Category: Local News
Police are seeing a recent crime trend.
 
Over the past couple of weeks, the Morinville RCMP have received around half a dozen reports of vehicle gas tanks being drilled and drained.
 
"There has definitely been an increase in fuel thefts in the area that we've noted in the past little while," said RCMP Corporal Sheldon Robb.
 
The thieves have been spread out across Sturgeon County, as Mounties have had reports out of Gibbons, Morinville, Bon Accord and Legal.
 
This isn't the first time the detachment has dealt with these situations. In January, a vehicle in Gibbons that was parked on the street was targeted. In February, diesel fuel was stolen from a 500 gallon tank on a Sturgeon County farm.
 
Despite seeming like a minor crime, the costs to replace fuel and fix the tank itself are a costly endeavour.
 
"It is a very costly thing for the victims and a big inconvenience," added Robb. "It's highly encouraged for people to watch out for their neighbours, too. Keep an eye and help them out by reporting any activity where people are lurking in the early hours of the morning."
 
RCMP would like to encourage people to be vigilant and park their vehicles in well-lit areas or in areas with good video surveillance if you're unable to park them inside a locked garage.
 

 

