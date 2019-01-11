More businesses opening shop in Westpark

Details
Category: Local News
Westpark Centre North is getting a few more additions.
 
Once construction is completed, the city has confirmed Burger King, Anytime Fitness, Montessori Daycare, Taste of Mediterranean and Maximum Nutrition will be moving in.
 
Economic development officer for Fort Saskatchewan, Mike Erickson, said there are many factors that affect the attractiveness of an area for new tenants. Lease rates, visibility, access, pedestrian traffic, vehicle traffic and proximity to similar tenants or competitors all play a large role in bringing in more business. The fact that it is a relatively new area may also be an appeal.
 
He added that he believes having these businesses move in will have a positive impact on the community.
 
"Any services are beneficial to the residents that live nearby and residents throughout the city," he said.
 
Construction is tentatively estimated to be completed in the spring, but the city does not yet have an exact time-frame.

