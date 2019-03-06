Details
Category: Local News
A local family woke up to a surprise in their backyard on Monday (Feb.3).
 
Around 7:15 a.m., Candace Reichl was getting breakfast ready for her son, when she spotted the two moose about five feet from her deck.
 
"I just heard him kind of whimpering about a moose and I thought he was joking because he always tell me there's something back there and there isn't  but then I happened to see them," Reichl said. "It was amazing. We've lived here for seven years, so it was exciting to see them for the first time."
 
The moose stayed in the yard eating berries for about 15 minutes, before hopping the fence and heading down Chabot Park Trail.
 
Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials recommend keeping a safe distance from the animals and making noise when walking around the area to alert them of human presence.
 
06032019moose2

More Local News

Moose spotted on Riverpointe Drive in Fort Sask

A local family woke up to a surprise in their backyard on Monday (Feb.3).

Redwater council approves threat assessment protocol

Redwater council made a unanimous decision at a recent meeting.

Care from the Heart Day Radiothon back for another year

The 6th annual Care from the Heart Day Radiothon is back for 2019.

Fort Sask sits middle of the pack in property tax fairness

The property tax gap has remained relatively consistent in Fort Saskatchewan in recent years, according to a new report.

Bruderheim plans town-wide water outage

Some will have to go without water for a few hours.

New centre helping locals find work

Local residents will now have help when it comes to getting a job.

Three billion pounds of nickel produced in Fort Sask

A local company has hit a major milestone.

Fort Sask Boys and Girls Club receives $75,000 grant

A local organization recently got a large boost.

Local library wraps up Physical Literacy Month

The Fort Saskatchewan Library's second annual Physical Literacy Month has officially come to an end.

Bon Accord public works compound broken into

Police are trying to track down a suspect.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login