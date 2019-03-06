Moose spotted on Riverpointe Drive in Fort Sask

A local family woke up to a surprise in their backyard on Monday (Feb.3).

Around 7:15 a.m., Candace Reichl was getting breakfast ready for her son, when she spotted the two moose about five feet from her deck.

"I just heard him kind of whimpering about a moose and I thought he was joking because he always tell me there's something back there and there isn't — but then I happened to see them," Reichl said. "It was amazing. We've lived here for seven years, so it was exciting to see them for the first time."

The moose stayed in the yard eating berries for about 15 minutes, before hopping the fence and heading down Chabot Park Trail.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials recommend keeping a safe distance from the animals and making noise when walking around the area to alert them of human presence.