Fort Saskatchewan had a couple of special visitors on Monday (Feb.11).
 
Two moose were spotted running around the downtown area.
 
Alberta Fish and Wildlife were contacted, however, as the moose were last seen in the Turner Park area, the officers will not be taking any action.
 
"There's nothing to be done with them... there's no public safety risk," said Dennis Prodan, district fish and wildlife officer. "We expect to see them (around) there."
 
He advised keeping a safe distance from the animals and making noise when walking around the area to alert them of human presence.
 
"These aren't going to be the last ones there and they're certainly not the first ones," concluded Prodan.

