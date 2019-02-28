Details
Category: Local News
Could grain farmers face future difficulties with more oil planned to be transported by rail?
 
According to Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood, the Alberta government's plan to lease over 4,000 new rail cars to move oil won't really affect the local grain market.
 
"I've definitely heard concerns about rail capacity, but we have so many things that rely on our rail to get to market," she said.
 
Littlewood added the concerns she has heard extend past farmers, as many others use the rail for moving potash, coal and intermodal transportation.
 
"The issue that we're challenged with now is that we do have a growing oil sands in Alberta and we don't have a growing amount of market access," she explained.
 
The province is investing around $3.7-billion to move up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day by 2020.
 
"The issues that are happening right now are not new," Littlewood noted. "What we need to be doing is to make sure that all the policies that are happening at the federal level are supporting rail access for agriculture products."
 
According to the Alberta government, shipments are planned to start later on this summer.

More Local News

MLA confident moving more oil by rail won't hurt local farmers

Could grain farmers face future difficulties with more oil planned to be transported by rail?

City expedites $200,000 for gymnastics facility

The city is looking to push forward with the new gymnastics facility.

Students turning plastic into warm gifts for the homeless

Davidson Creek Elementary Grade 6 students have been busy during their indoor recesses.

Pink Shirt Day message marches on

101 Street was flooded with pink as the Fort Saskatchewan Boys and Girls Club made their annual walk to help put a stop to bullying.

Sturgeon County incident ruled a homicide, body identified

Police have released more information on a body found in Sturgeon County.

Province moves foward with $10.7 million project in Morinville

The Alberta government is set to build new affordable home spaces in Morinville.

Air quality fluctuating throughout region

The recent cold stretch has been affecting the region's air quality.

Multiple arrests after high speed chase through Fort Saskatchewan

A vehicle was reportedly clocked going 120 km/h over the Highway 15 bridge on Monday evening (Feb.25).

New primary elevator coming to Sturgeon County

G3 Canada Limited is expanding their grain origination network.

Extra noise to come along with winter school construction

Construction for Wye Elementary replacement school is well underway.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login