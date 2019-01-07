Missing Fort Saskatchewan 28-year-old

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 28-year-old.

Zarine Krawchuk was last seen early Monday morning (Jan.7) around 1:00 a.m. She is believed to be driving a 2003 black GMC Sierra Truck with the Alberta licence plate BXD 2944.

Krawchuk is described as a 5’3", 102 lbs, Caucasian with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing wearing jeans, a blue housecoat and possibly glasses.

Police say there is a general concern for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.