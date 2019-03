An eight-year-old boy and his mother have been found.

On Friday (Mar.15) at 10:39 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued an Amber Alert for Noah Ducharme, who was allegedly abducted from Waverley Elementary School by his mother, Brianne Hjalte.

Saturday morning around 6 a.m., EPS confirmed that they had found Ducharme and Hjalte in Calgary. Police say the boy is unharmed.

No other information has been provided at this time.