Missing 74-year-old last seen in Sherwood Park

Robert Verschaeve, 74, was last seen in Sherwood Park at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday (Feb.8), when he left from his rural residence near Range Road 232 and Township Road 520. Strathcona County RCMP are searching for a missing man.

Police said Verschaeve is suffering from dementia and may be unaware of his surroundings. He was last known to be driving his 2011 white Ford F150 with Alberta licence plate BZX5010. The truck has front end damage and a water tank in the back.

Verschaeve is described as a 5'7", 160 lbs caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with blue jeans.





Anyone with information is asked to call the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.