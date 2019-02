The Strathcona County RCMP are searching for another missing man.

Lloyd Nielsen, 45, was reported missing on Sunday (Feb.10), after he was last seen at his residence in Sherwood Park on Wednesday (Feb.6).Nielsen was last known to be driving a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan with an Alberta license plate BWP 5704. He is described as a 6'0", 225 lbs, Caucasian with blonde hair and blue eyes.