A Strathcona County man has gone missing.

Trevor Wallwork's disappearance was reported on Thursday (Feb.14). The 30-year-old was last seen at his residence in Strathcona County on Feb.2.

Wallwork is described as Caucasian, 180 lbs, 5’9” tall with blue eyes, light brown hair and a beard.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP.