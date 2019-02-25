Mischief reports keeping Sturgeon County police busy

Local RCMP have been busy with mischief reports.

Since Monday (Feb.11), the Morinville RCMP have had around a dozen reports of mischief according to the online crime map.

"(Mischief) is generally one of our higher crimes," said RCMP Corporal Sheldon Robb. "The mischief reports can be attributed to problems at people's private residences, not just damage to property."

With temperatures slightly warming up last week, police say that criminals do become more active and opportunistic when the nicer weather stops by.

"More times than not, alcohol is also a factor," added Robb.

In addition to the mischief reports, the county saw three break and enters, three thefts from vehicles, two stolen vehicles and seven thefts over or under $5000.