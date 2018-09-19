Details
Category: Local News
SouthPointe School recently had a few special visitors.
 
Minister of education David Eggen and Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood had the chance to test out SouthPointe School's new playground on Wednesday (Sept 19).
 
Eggen said it is a "beautiful school playground on a beautiful location."
 
Currently, Alberta is in the midst of the largest infrastructure build for schools in the history of the province. As such, the government is now donating funds to help schools build playgrounds for the students.
 
The playground took a year to build and cost just over $280,000. The Alberta government donated a $250,000 grant to assist with the expense.
 
"It's important for physical education and physical activity so that students, young kids, can get out and burn off some energy and so they're ready to learn when they come back in. It's good for physical skill and motor skill development," added Eggen. "But I daresay it's a good way to build community for the school in general so that kids are in a non-structured environment, they get to hang out with each other and develop social connections and have some fun because that's a big part of what it means to be a kid."
 
The minister also visited the new high school, St. André Bessette.

