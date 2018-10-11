Meteorologists not so optimistic for upcoming weather

Although weather outlets may be predicting warm temperatures are on the way, some aren't so optimistic.

In Fort Saskatchewan, projected highs for next week are in the double digits according to The Weather Network, but Environment Canada isn't sold just yet.

"At this range our long-range format has something like 15 C for Monday (Oct.15) or Tuesday (Oct.16). I think that's probably too optimistic for this time of year," said EC meteorologist Brian Proctor.

"Until we see those really clear skies it's going to be tough for the energy from the sun to warm us up," added Proctor. "From a meteorologic point of view, it's going to be tough to get us that warm when we've already cooled the ground down substantially."

On Friday (Oct.12), the Fort and surrounding area will see around five to 10 mm of rain or snow.