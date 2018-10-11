Details
Category: Local News
Although weather outlets may be predicting warm temperatures are on the way, some aren't so optimistic.
 
In Fort Saskatchewan, projected highs for next week are in the double digits according to The Weather Network, but Environment Canada isn't sold just yet.
 
"At this range our long-range format has something like 15 C for Monday (Oct.15) or Tuesday (Oct.16). I think that's probably too optimistic for this time of year," said EC meteorologist Brian Proctor.
 
After having the coldest September in 53 years and record-setting snowfall, a warm October would be welcome by many, including farmers.
 
"Until we see those really clear skies it's going to be tough for the energy from the sun to warm us up," added Proctor. "From a meteorologic point of view, it's going to be tough to get us that warm when we've already cooled the ground down substantially."
 
On Friday (Oct.12), the Fort and surrounding area will see around five to 10 mm of rain or snow.
 

 

 

 

More Local News

Prairie Gardens brings visitors from Australia, Japan

A Sturgeon County farm known for its pumpkin patch and intricate corn mazes is attracting visitors from around the globe.

Council finalizes city debt policy

Fort Saskatchewan council unanimously approved a new debt management policy for the city on Tuesday night (Oct.9).

Meteorologists not so optimistic for upcoming weather

Although weather outlets may be predicting warm temperatures are on the way, some aren't so optimistic.

Fort Sask property taxes vs other Alberta communities

Fort Saskatchewan homeowners are paying less in property taxes than people living in Edmonton, St. Albert and 13 other municipalities across the province.

Busy times for R&B artist Josh Sahunta

Josh Sahunta's music career has been on a strong climb over the summer.

Staffing shortage not slowing down Morinville RCMP

Despite a disadvantage, the Morinville RCMP have kept Sturgeon County in line.

Verified crime reports now a click away

The Alberta RCMP have taken a big step in crime awareness with a new tool.

Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere

The Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department is encouraging residents to follow their theme of awareness for this year's Fire Prevention Week.

Councillors continue debate about behaviour code

Months of discussion about a new code of conduct bylaw will continue for Fort Saskatchewan City Council.

Proposed study aims to find best campground locations in Fort Sask

Is Turner Park the best spot for a permanent campground in Fort Saskatchewan?

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login