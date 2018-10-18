Mandatory councillor training approved by Bruderheim council

The Bruderheim council recently approved a new code of conduct bylaw that was brought before them by administration.

Under provincial legislation that came into effect last year, all municipalities in Alberta are now required to set out an official bylaw that governs the actions of council members. Bruderheim made amendments to their current code of conduct to fit the regulations set out by the province.

"One of the key points is that when a councillor gets on to council, there is some training that is very important for the councillor to take. That is going to be mandatory now," said mayor Karl Hauch.

Every member of council must attend within 90 days after taking the oath for office. The training is usually about eight hours long and covers the basics of how to be a councillor, such as roles of a councillor compared to the roles of administration, expected behavior in council and meeting procedures. The purpose of the training is to help councillors be more prepared and educated on how to properly perform their duties.

Other details in the bylaw states that council members must act honestly and in the interest of the municipality, respect the decision making process and other councillors and uphold the laws established by parliament , the province and council.

"It is a very clear and concise document that outlines the practice and the role that is expected of a councillor and municipal government."