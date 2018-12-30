Details
Category: Local News
It was a busy night for police in Gibbons.
 
On Saturday night (Dec.29), a 50-year-old man entered a residence owned by a friend in Gibbons. The man had a hatchet and threatened to kill himself and the two residents in the house. 
 
The two occupants were able to exit the house unharmed, leaving only the suspect inside.
 
The K Division Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed to the scene and the man was soon taken into custody.
 
Morinville RCMP said in a release the suspect was arrested under the Mental Health Act and transported to an Edmonton area hospital.
 
The incident started at about 7:30 p.m.

More Local News

Man threatens to kill friends with hatchet in Gibbons

It was a busy night for police in Gibbons.

Mayor Gale Katchur looking forward to 2019

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur recently reflected on what 2018 brought to the city.

Environment Canada issues warning for area

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the area on Saturday (Dec.29). It has since ended.

Morinville, Strathcona County jump up, Fort Saskatchewan down on dangerous places list

According to Maclean's Canada, Morinville moved up on Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.

New Year's Eve in the Fort details

The third annual New Year's Eve in the Fort is shaping up to be a good night for the whole family.

Area woman wins $250,000

Linda Cotton is on cloud nine.

Rod Frank reflects on 2018 in Strathcona County

With the end of 2018 approaching, Stratchona County mayor Rod Frank looked back on the past year.

What to do with your Christmas waste

Many households have more waste than usual during this time of year.

Karl Hauch recaps 2018 in Bruderheim

The Town of Bruderheim saw a lot of growth in 2018.

Corey McGinn wins big in Sherwood Park

Corey McGinn might've had extra money for Christmas presents this year.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login