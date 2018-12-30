Man threatens to kill friends with hatchet in Gibbons

It was a busy night for police in Gibbons.

On Saturday night (Dec.29), a 50-year-old man entered a residence owned by a friend in Gibbons. The man had a hatchet and threatened to kill himself and the two residents in the house.

The two occupants were able to exit the house unharmed, leaving only the suspect inside.

The K Division Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed to the scene and the man was soon taken into custody.

Morinville RCMP said in a release the suspect was arrested under the Mental Health Act and transported to an Edmonton area hospital.

The incident started at about 7:30 p.m.