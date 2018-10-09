Details
Category: Local News
Charges have been laid after a scary situation in Redwater.
 
On Wednesday (Oct.3) around 11 p.m., a truck flipped upside down just metres away from a home by 48 Avenue and 55 Street.
 
Redwater RCMP Sergeant Ed Bourque said two people were believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the rollover and both fled the scene.
 
Two people were tracked down nearby. A 47-year-old man identified as the driver was charged with failing to remain at the scene.
 
No injuries were reported but alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.
 
The investigation is ongoing.
 

More Local News

Five candidates running in local byelection

Five candidates are looking for a seat on Redwater council.

Man charged after fleeing late-night rollover in Redwater

Charges have been laid after a scary situation in Redwater.

Coldest September recorded in 53 years

September was a cold month in the heartland.

New principal of St. John XXIII sees a familiar place in a new light

Principal Bonnie-Lynne Boehm is adjusting to some big changes at St. John XXIII.

Local speed cuber dreams of world competition

Fifteen-year-old Gavin Olson has solved a Rubik’s Cube in 9.68 seconds.

Some Redwater roads closed for rail repairs this week

Some roads in Redwater will be closed this week for train track repairs.

It's illegal to rake leaves onto the road

While falling leaves make for colourful scenery, they can be a hassle to clear off of your property.

Snowfall warning issued for Fort Saskatchewan area

Expect to get out the snow shovels on Monday.

Two Fort Sask cannabis shops opening Oct.17

Fort Saskatchewan will have just as many cannabis stores as Calgary to start.

Local foley artist continues his work in the film industry

Chris Szott from Sherwood Park has a fairly unique job.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login