Man charged after fleeing late-night rollover in Redwater

Charges have been laid after a scary situation in Redwater.

On Wednesday (Oct.3) around 11 p.m., a truck flipped upside down just metres away from a home by 48 Avenue and 55 Street.

Redwater RCMP Sergeant Ed Bourque said two people were believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the rollover and both fled the scene.

Two people were tracked down nearby. A 47-year-old man identified as the driver was charged with failing to remain at the scene.

No injuries were reported but alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.

The investigation is ongoing.