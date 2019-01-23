Man arrested for crimes in Fort Sask, Strathcona County and Lamont

Police have caught a wanted man.
On January 14 at around 10 p.m., Corey Gutoski was located in Vegreville and arrested without incident.
The 29-year-old allegedly committed a number of crimes within Fort Saskatchewan, Strathcona County, Lamont, Vegreville, Minburn and Edmonton over the past six months.
He is currently facing 31 charges. Some of these charges include:
- Theft over $5,000 (motor vehicle)
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of firearms knowing possession is prohibited
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle
- Possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of stolen credit cards
- Mischief under $5,000
- Driving while disqualified (criminal)
Gutoski has been remanded into custody with his first appearance in Provincial Court scheduled for February 5 at 9:30 a.m.