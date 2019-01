Police have arrested a man after a stolen vehicle was found.

On Monday (Jan.21) around 1 a.m., RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle in the ditch by Highway 63, south of Highway 18, with a person sitting behind the wheel.

Police found the vehicle to be stolen out of Gibbons and the driver, Demien Rosenkranz, was arrested.

Rosenkranz was charged for possession of stolen property over $5000.

He was released on recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on February 7.