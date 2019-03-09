Major updates given on twinning of Highway 15 and new Fort Sask bridge

Critical transportation projects are expected to get underway this year.

Alberta’s Minister of Transportation Brian Mason, Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood and Fort Saskatchewan’s mayor Gale Katchur made an announcement on Friday (Mar.8) stating construction of a new bridge and twinning of Highway 15 will begin this construction season.

The area is one of the busiest stretches of highway in the Edmonton Metropolitan region, approximately 2,300 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

Mason believes believes the work will decrease the amount of collisions in the area.

"Folks will get home quicker, goods and services will move more efficiently and the carbon footprint will be reduced with less idling traffic in traffic congestion," added Mason.

The work should create over 500 jobs.

Tenders have been completed for construction on Highway 15 and a contract is expected to be awarded in the spring. Tendering for the new Fort Saskatchewan bridge is currently being advertised.

"These projects are long overdue and I'm very proud and happy as minister of transportation that we are realizing that at last."

Part of construction of the new bridge over the North Saskatchewan will include a pedestrian crossing on the bridge, with the River Valley Alliance contributing funds to the project. This will be another linkage to the Trans Canada Trail , which should be nearly complete with the addition.

Twinning work on Highway 15 should be complete by fall of 2019. Traffic should be able to cross the new Fort Saskatchewan bridge by 2021.

Together, the projects are expected to cost $120-million to $150-million.

The Fort Sask bridge is not expected to be shut down at any point during construction.