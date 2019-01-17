Made-in-Alberta to potentially invest up to $20 billion in the heartland

Premier Rachel Notley's Made-in-Alberta strategy could have a big payoff in the region.

Announced at Thursday's (Jan.17) Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association annual stakeholder event, the provincial government is in conversation with companies on 14 energy diversification projects worth a total of $28 billion.

"The time has come to dramatically accelerate energy diversification," said Notley. "All of this is happening because we are not content to sit on the sideline and let investment after investment and job after job pass Alberta by for places like Louisiana."

Notley stated that eight of the projects could come to the heartland. In total, the companies would potentially receive around $20 billion in private sector investments, adding 16,000 construction jobs and 1,800 permanent jobs.

The investments would be a part of the next round of the government's Petrochemicals Diversification Program, Partial Upgrading Program and the Petrochemicals Feedstock Infrastructure Program.

Inter Pipeline's $3.5 billion petrochemical complex was supported through the same Made-in-Alberta strategy.

"It is truly just the beginning... Imagine taking what we've done with Inter Pipeline and multiplying it by 15 times," Notley said.

She added that decisions will be made on selected projects and companies within the next one to two months.