Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere

The Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department is encouraging residents to follow their theme of awareness for this year's Fire Prevention Week.

One of the most important ways people can be prepared for a fire is by having a functioning smoke alarm.

"Your number one line of defense for identifying fire and smoke in your house is your smoke detector. That is the most critical piece of any fire prevention plan. The faster it goes off, the faster you're alerted, the faster you can get out of your house and make sure your family is safe and then the faster you can call the fire department," said fire chief for the city of Fort Saskatchewan, Shawn McKerry.

McKerry added that burning toast or lighting a match around the detector is one of the best ways to test that the smoke detector is working. Pushing the button on the device can ensure that the speakers function properly, but it is important to test the actual sensors as well.

It is also a good idea to replace smoke detectors that are over ten years old.

"One of the things we've experienced at the fire station is just how many people call the fire station first before calling 911. I need to encourage everyone in Fort Sask to call 911 when there is an emergency," said McKerry. "Always air on the side of caution. The faster you call, the faster you get the fire trucks on your doorstep so don't hesitate, always call 911."