Local woman receives national award, $20,000 for charity

Lynne Rosychuk's charity is not only getting national recognition, but also a huge financial boost.

The Morinville woman was selected as one of ten women being honoured with a L'Oréal Paris Canada 2019 Women of Worth award. The awards, along with $10,000, are given to Canadian women who show a strong passion for breaking barriers and strengthening their community.

Rosychuck was chosen for her work as president and co-founder of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) . The foundation supports those facing family violence and was created after Rosychuk's daughter, Jessica, was murdered by her common-law partner in 2009.

Earlier this month, Rosychuck attended the awards gala in Toronto along with the other honourees. She said one of the highlights was getting to meet Amanda Brugel from The Handmaid's Tale, who presented her that evening.

"She was just so attentive and just an amazing individual. She also had a history of domestic violence in her family. She actually wasn't supposed to present for me, she asked to get switched to me for that reason."

All of the honourees were given the red carpet treatment for the night. Many other celebrities and models attended the gala as guests, such as Aja Naomi King, who was the speaker for the event.

At the end of the evening, it was revealed Rosychuck had been voted as the national honouree. As such, her charity received an additional $10,000.

"It still seems a little bit surreal to me because every single one of the honourees were all amazing in their own right. I was actually kind of shocked when they said my name," she added.

"We're truly touched by the support that we got and just want to tell everyone thank you."

The money will go towards Jessie's House, a 9,000 square foot building that will serve as a shelter for people escaping domestic violence cases.