Local woman gives massages for charity

Kids in need will be able to get active thanks to some local effort.
 
Terina Nelson is giving fifteen-minute massages in exchange for a minimum ten dollar donation this weekend (Oct.20-21). One hundred per cent of the proceeds will be going to KidSport. There is also a prize draw for a jacuzzi night at the Kanata Inn, where the massages are being given, and a one-hour deep tissue massage.
 
"KidSport is in dire need," explained Nelson. "Because of the economy, people are not being able to afford for their kids to go into sports and it's sad because I get so many kids in the treatment centre and their bodies are just getting wrecked by not being active."
 
KidSport is a registered charity that works across the country to enroll children in sports whose families may not otherwise be able to afford it. "Whether (it's) hockey, soccer, gymnastics, dance, whatever gets the kids out there and gets them involved. We don't want financial barriers to be a deterrent for kids being active," said Roger Ethier, board member with KidSport Fort Saskatchewan.
 
According to Ethier, the benefits of children being active extend beyond just preventing obesity and related illnesses. Being active can contribute positively to mental and emotional well-being, as well as keeping kids out of trouble.
 
"In 2016, we helped 99 families and $28,000 was needed," he explained. "This year, up to the end of September, we've already helped 148 families. So we've gone up 50 families, but the financial side hasn't grown as much as the need has."
 
KidSport Fort Saskatchewan encourages inquiries from families in need in the areas surrounding the community as well.
 
"The Lamont area - Josephburg, Redwater, Gibbons - is all kind of our area, so if you're out of that area and you're looking for help please come to us anyway and we can maybe point you in the right direction. We don't want to turn anyone away."
 
The fundraiser goes from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kanata Inn on both Saturday and Sunday, with a goal of raising $5,000 over the course of the weekend.

