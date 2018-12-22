Local woman continues nearly 80-year-old tradition

Pat Conger has a unique tradition when decorating her Christmas tree.

The 81-year-old uses the same ornaments every year. This tradition has gone on for as long as she can remember, as her parents started collecting the ornaments themselves when she was a young girl. Conger said some of them date all the way back to the 1920s.

She has over a dozen different types of ornaments. As many of them were created during the war, they are made out of different material than most decorations are nowadays, like straw or paper.

On top of using the same decorations, Conger also has a tradition around the placement of the ornaments.

"It's quite difficult but we try and put them where they have always been on the tree."

Typically Conger will invite many of her friends over each year to help decorate. Then they sit around as she tells the stories of each ornament.

"Christmas is full of memories," she explained. "Just fond memories of being together and doing something that was fun to do together."

Conger added that her favourite ornament is made out of a twisted wire and has a plastic cover over it. The wire is twisted in a way that resembles an icicle.