Local woman celebrates 70 years of curling

Beryl Krebs recently reached a huge milestone.

The Fort Sask curling club honoured the 85-year-old for her dedication to the sport for 70 years.

Krebs began curling at the old rink in Fort Saskatchewan when she was 15. At the time, there weren't a lot of activities to do in the winter and curling was a relatively inexpensive sport to join.

"I just decided to start and have been doing it ever since," Krebs said.

Both of Krebs' parents and her sister were also curlers.

A lot has changed in the sport since Krebs first began. When she started, they were in the old arena on natural ice and used straw brooms. Now, the curling rink has artificial ice and proper curling brooms. Sliders were also introduced to the sport during Krebs' career.

Krebs said she plans on curling for as long as she is able to.

The curling club threw a celebration for her on Thursday (Mar.14) by hosting a curling game for her and her friends and preparing a lunch in her honour.