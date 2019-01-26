Local ties to adaptation of Stephen King story

Details
Category: Local News
A new short film may have some familiar faces and locations.
 
Written and directed by Sherwood Park writer Lewis Mehta, All That You Love is an adaptation of Stephen King's short story All That You Love Will Be Carried Away.
 
The 20 minute film is based on the conversation a man has with himself when he's down on his luck. He needs to decide if he should keep living or let go.
 
One of the scenes of the film was shot at the Sherwood Park Bookworm. The scene features the main character imagining a possible future if he continues living. Mehta believed the book store had the perfect feel for the shot.
 
"It's a super beautiful location," added producer Jennifer Boudreau. "It's really welcoming and warm  and Leanne, the owner of it, is incredible to work with and be around."
 
Most of the other scenes were filmed in various locations in the surrounding Edmonton area.
 
One of those sequences took place in a farm house northwest of Edmonton. The scene is a memory of the protagonist's and contains Fort Saskatchewan actor, James Mosher.
 
The Actors Union provided a grant to help fund the film, which is anticipated to be finished in April. The process started in December with filming taking a couple of weeks. The rest of the work went into post-production.
 
There will be a screening in May in Calgary; the crew plan to do a local screening as well. Once it is released, Mehta and Boudreau plan to send the film out on the festival circuit and hopefully get some Oscar recognition.

