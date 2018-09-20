Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) continue to expand learning opportunities for students.

On Tuesday (Sept.18), teachers got to view the new makerspace kits at the Rudolph Hennig Junior High School's library.

Makerspace kits are filled with items, tools and instructions that students can use to complete specific projects.

"The big benefits to a makerspace is that students learn best when they actually use their hands and not just their mind," said Jonathon Thomas, a consultant with learning services at EIPS.

Kits can include everything from building and controlling robots, to programming video games and computers.

"We're trying to get makerspaces into most schools right now and we're seeing it taken up by a lot of teachers all over the district," added Thomas.

Kindergarten to Grade 12 students at EIPS all have the opportunity to try the kits out.

Some public librarys are also in on the makerspace trend. The Fort Saskatchewan Public Library has a highly touted area according to Thomas.