Details
Category: Local News
Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) continue to expand learning opportunities for students.
 
On Tuesday (Sept.18), teachers got to view the new makerspace kits at the Rudolph Hennig Junior High School's library.
 
Makerspace kits are filled with items, tools and instructions that students can use to complete specific projects.
 
"The big benefits to a makerspace is that students learn best when they actually use their hands and not just their mind," said Jonathon Thomas, a consultant with learning services at EIPS.
 
Kits can include everything from building and controlling robots, to programming video games and computers.
 
"We're trying to get makerspaces into most schools right now and we're seeing it taken up by a lot of teachers all over the district," added Thomas.
 
Kindergarten to Grade 12 students at EIPS all have the opportunity to try the kits out.
 
Some public librarys are also in on the makerspace trend. The Fort Saskatchewan Public Library has a highly touted area according to Thomas.
 
09202018MakerspaceLocal teachers got a first hand look at some new makerspace kits EIPS will be offering this school year.

More Local News

Mock pipeline leak brings emergency crews to local chemical plant

Emergency crews were on scene at a Fort Saskatchewan chemical plant on Tuesday (Sept.18) after hearing reports of a pipeline leak.

Drivers get their first taste of snowy roads

A mix of flurries and freezing nights are causing problems for local drivers.

Strathcona County saddened over death of firefighter

The Strathcona County Fire Department recently lost one of their own.

Young falcon recovering after leaving the nest a little too soon

At least one of three young falcons who started life in Redwater in June will be sticking around Alberta this winter while the rest of the family heads south.

Ray McDonald Sport Centre reopens

The Ray McDonald Sports Center in Morinville is back in business.

Local receives first-hand filming experience

Julia Mackay from Fort Saskatchewan got to see the behind-the-scenes details of how movies are made.

Bruderheim council torn over franchise fees

The motion to get more information on FortisAlberta franchise fees had Bruderheim Town Council split down the middle.

City's debt management a hot topic

The City of Fort Saskatchewan's debt management was a topic of discussion at the recent Committee of the Whole meeting.

Farmer's market wraps up for the year

Thursday (Sept. 20) was the last day of the Fort Saskatchewan Farmer's Market for 2018.

Fort Saskatchewan takes back the night

In September 1997, a young farmer found a badly decomposed body dumped in his Strathcona County wheat field.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login