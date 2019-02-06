Local support service gets new digs

Details
Category: Local News
The Lamoureux Support Services in Fort Saskatchewan have upgraded their home.
 
A day support centre for people with developmental disabilities, the service ran out of multiple people's houses for many years. With the program growing, they knew they needed a bigger, more centralized location.
 
The support service now operates out of the old Two Sergeants location.
 
"Because of the central location in the Fort, it's much more accessible for everybody I think," said assistant director Helena Impett.
 
Since the building was not designed for their purpose, they needed to do a complete renovation of the inside. The space now has offices, a mini kitchen, a quiet room, is wheelchair accessible and has soundproof walling. The total cost of their move into the building was approximately $150,000; most of the money came from savings and some financial aid from the province.
 
According to executive director Jody King, having a single, larger location to operate out of has been beneficial to their clients.
 
"It gives everybody a much closer social network because they're seeing each other every day, they see the people that are working in the office everyday, they develop close relationships with the people in the community that they're seeing all the time."
 
The new building officially opened in late January.
 
The Lamoureux Support Services have been in Fort Saskatchewan for around 50 years.

