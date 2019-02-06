Local students raising money for project in Ukraine

The project began to take shape last June, when Mueller's cousin was travelling in the Ukraine and sent photos of the school. Mueller ultimately shared those photos with her students as part of their social studies lesson.

"When we saw pictures of the school and everything, it looked really nice — and then we saw the picture of the playground and we went 'Whoa!,'" Mueller recalled. "Our playground is so big and beautiful, and theirs just doesn't look like much fun."

With that in mind, the class decided to start raising funds to build a new playground for the Ukrainian students. As of Tuesday (Feb.5), they had collected more than $2,600 of their $20,000 goal.

"A lot of Ukrainians live around here and they came from Ukraine or have relatives in Ukraine," Mueller said. "We've just been so blessed by the Ukrainian culture, so we just thought it would be really nice to give back." In January, Mueller and her students started a club to brainstorm more creative ways to raise money. For instance, they're currently working on posters to put up in the local Co-op and other area businesses.

For more information on how to donate, contact the school at 780-998-7044. All funds exceeding the $20,000 mark will go to the Fort Sask Food Bank.

