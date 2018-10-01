Local schools honour Orange Shirt Day

Students at Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) participated In Orange Shirt Day.

Students were encouraged to wear orange shirts on Friday (Sept.28) in honour of families affected by residential schooling.

"Towards the goals of truth and reconciliation, students at EIPS wear the orange shirt with a mind to understanding and making the truth known of what occurred and reconciling with Indigenous people throughout our territory and province," said Laura McNabb, director of communications services at EIPS.

"On her very first day of residential school, the beautiful orange shirt that her grandmother had given her was taken away by the people that ran the school," explained McNabb. "And that kind of become representative of the way that Indigenous people had their culture stripped from them." Orange Shirt Day developed out of the personal story of residential school survivor, Phyllis Webstad.

Orange Shirt Day is officially on Sept. 30, but schools and other organizations are encouraged to honour it on the closest available day in their schedules.

"This is one step on the road to reconciliation and we will continue working as a school division, and in each school community, to be inclusive, welcoming, and caring to each student, no matter where they come from."

Orange Shirt Day began in British Columbia in 2013 at a commemoration event for the St. Joseph Mission residential school.