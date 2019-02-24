Local students gain experience at robotics competition

A group of students from Strathcona Christian Academy (SCA) Secondary recently put their robotic engineering skills to the test.
Last month, six junior high students on the school’s Cyber Eagles robotics team competed at the 2019 FIRST Lego League tournament in Edmonton.
The event required them to design and build a robot that could navigate its way through 15 space-themed challenges autonomously, relying only on its programming to sense and react to obstacles and objectives.
“We did really well,” said Shawn Loewen, one of the Cyber Eagles’ coaches. “In the robot game, they placed in about the middle of the 50 teams that competed.”
Aside from the game, the students also had to present a research project that recommended possible solutions to a problem posed by long-term space travel.
"The team wanted to look at the challenge of astronauts having trouble sleeping in space and how to improve that," Loewen explained.
While the Cyber Eagles didn't take home any awards, it was still a valuable learning experience, according to Loewen.
"The feedback was really good and I think it'll be good for those students that carry on next year," he said.
Four of the six students on this year's team had never competed before.