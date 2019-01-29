Carter Lake is finding success.

The 10-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan has taken his passion for sports to the web, where he posts interviews with local athletes and updates on games and scores. He calls his show Sports Break with Carter Lake

"I really love sports and I thought it would be really cool to just do the scores. So everyone can watch them in 5-10 minutes."

A hockey player himself, Lake said the idea to record videos just popped into his head.

Though he already has a few interviews under his belt, including one with MIX 107's Cody Janzen, Lake wants to expand his show to the big leagues. Lake's dream is to become a hockey announcer himself one day.

"I was hoping I could interview Sidney Crosby one day too. That would be really neat."

His biggest influences are Bob Cole and Sid Seixeiro.

Lake plans to continue making his videos through the summer, focusing on baseball and the CFL.

Carter Lake interviewing MIX 107's Cody Janzen.