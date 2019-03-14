Local shop owner wins first Farmers' Market award

The Cotton Candy Shoppe recently gained some recognition.

Store owner Tamara Whitton was presented with the 2018 Outstanding New Vendor Award at the Alberta Farmers' Market Association (AMFA) Gala.

In order to win the award, the vendor must be part of the association for three years, be an active member in Alberta farmers' markets and be nominated by other market managers.

"I'm very grateful — this is the first time I've won," Whitton said. "I would love to win more."

Whitton has been in Fort Saskatchewan since 2015 and she joined the AMFA around that time.

"The Fort is where I really got my start with the support of all the customers here who allow me to grow," she added.

On April 6, Whitton will be celebrating the one year anniversary of her downtown shop. She will be offering free cotton candy all day.