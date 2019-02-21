Local schools compete in prestigious cooking competition

Details
Category: Local News
Four teams from Elk Island Public Schools recently tested their skills at the 12th annual High School Culinary Challenge (HSCC).
 
Students from Bev Facey Community High, Lamont High and Salisbury Composite High spent countless hours sharpening their skills, mastering culinary techniques and practicing their recipes for the challenge.
 
The cooking competition was hosted on February 9 for students in Grades 10-12 in the Edmonton area. The three local teams competed against 19 other schools from across the region.
 
Participating teams were chosen in the fall by the HSCC organizing committee from applications submitted by teachers. Each team prepared a three-course meal, which featured carrot ginger soup, chicken cacciatore with hand-cut fettuccine and chocolate mousse with fruit sauce and a chocolate or sugar garnish.
 
The plates were then evaluated by a panel of judges.
 
"We felt really good about how it all went. Of course, there were minor flaws like there always is, but we overcame them and it was really fun," said Grade 12 student Trinity Spenst from Lamont High.
 
Spenst has been involved in the school's culinary program since Grade 10. Her role on her team was to prepare the chicken and the noodles.
 
"Overall, it's really fun and it's a really good learning experience for any student," she added.
 
Grade 12 students who participate in the HSCC also have the opportunity to apply for a full scholarship to the three-year Cook Journeyman Apprenticeship program at NAIT. Up to three scholarships are awarded each year.
 
The top three teams will be announced at the Canadian Culinary Federation’s High School Culinary Challenge Awards Dinner on March 4.

