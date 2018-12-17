'Tis the season of giving.

Students and staff throughout Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) are embracing the spirit of the season by organizing a wide variety of charitable activities and giving back to their communities.

Division-wide, schools are running fundraisers and collecting non-perishable food items, clothing, toys and various household items for a several non-profit organizations.

“These collection drives demonstrate how much of an impact can be made when we rally together and set time aside to help others,” said Trina Boymook, the Board Chair at EIPS. “Ultimately, charity initiatives teach students that they have the power, and the responsibility, to make positive changes in their communities.”

Many of these charity drives are well-underway, and running throughout the month of December. Some of them include:

Rudolph Hennig Junior High: students raised money and collected food donations for the students raised money and collected food donations for the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank Christmas Hamper program . In total, 1,833 lbs of food and $526 were raised. The majority of the donations came from two classes.

Sherwood Heights Junior High: on November 24, the school held a bottle to support of The Mustard Seed—raising $1,000. Students also visited The Mustard Seed offices in Edmonton, where they learned about issues of poverty and homelessness. Now, students are volunteering at the warehouse, putting in a full-day shifts, helping the charity get ready for the busy weeks ahead.

Bev Facey Community High: students at Bev Facey Community High are creating beautiful, handmade Christmas ornaments and selling them between December 17 and December 21. All proceeds are being donated to the Youth Emergency Shelter Society. The ornaments are available for purchase at the front office of the school.