Local running group focusing on community with holiday runs

Led by Barb and John Bouwman , the former owners of JohnnyB Fitt, about 30 people spent a Saturday in December participating in their third annual Ugly Sweater Run.



"I think a lot of people think or feel that during the winter is a time to hibernate. Well we think opposite, so anything we can do to get us all together and throw some fitness in there is really why we do it," said Barb.

People chose between a 4-5 km walk or a 9 km run. Many of the walking group also brought their children and dogs to join in.

With Christmas finished, the group is now preparing for their Resolution Run on New Year's Day.

Barb told MIX 107, while there are many similar runs like this in Edmonton, they think it is important to have one in Fort Saskatchewan.

"We really believe in supporting our local community as they supported us for so many years. So everyone is welcome and we really hope to see a lot of people come out. "

Like before, there will be a running group and a walking group. There is no cost to join in the run, however they are trying to collect donations for the Families First society.

The group will start at 10 a.m. at the Baptist Church near Westpark .

"It's just for fun and we just love it when people get together in the community. That's the only reason we do it."