Local rotary club sending support to Nunavut

Winter is about to be a little more bearable for some children living in a northern community.
 
On Thursday (Feb.14), the Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan launched a new project to help students at a K-5 school in Kugluktuk, Nunavut. The club's goal is to send 30 boxes of winter essentials for low income students whose parents may not be able to provide and keep up with growing children.
 
"One of the teachers there is taking on this project — it's called Warm Love," said Terry Stacey, rotary project chair. "They want to have a closet in the school of warm clothing for the kids."
 
The initiative is part of a nationwide effort to support northern communities called Northern Canada Mini Projects. The objective is to help northern schools, food banks, soup kitchens and elder groups with small projects via envelope and box challenges.
"We felt that by taking on a particular community, that would be a good thing and a way for us to focus our resources," Stacey explained.
 
While the local rotary club is not collecting things from residents, they are encouraging them to purchase a box and send it on their own.
 
In particular, the students are in need of jackets, snowpants, sweaters, boots, indoor shoes, socks, hats and gloves.
 
"It's a way for us as Canadians and as Rotarians to be able to say, 'Guess what? There are other people in this country that are thinking about you and want to assist you,'" Stacey added.
 
Flat rate boxes can be purchased at the post office in Sherwood Park.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

