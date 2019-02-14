Local rotary club sending support to Nunavut

On Thursday (Feb.14), the Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan launched a new project to help students at a K-5 school in Kugluktuk, Nunavut. The club's goal is to send 30 boxes of winter essentials for low income students whose parents may not be able to provide and keep up with growing children.

"One of the teachers there is taking on this project — it's called Warm Love," said Terry Stacey, rotary project chair. "They want to have a closet in the school of warm clothing for the kids."

Winter is about to be a little more bearable for some children living in a northern community.