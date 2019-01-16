Local resource centre desperate for mittens

Details
Category: Local News
A Sturgeon County resource centre is missing a main piece of winter attire.
 
At the Gibbons Family Resource Centre (GFRC), gloves and mittens are nearly nonexistent in their winter clothing bins right now.
 
"It's really hard to watch  it's really heartbreaking especially when you know kids are going without mitts as it's getting colder," said Cindy Westra, program coordinator at the GFRC.
 
Serving the entire Sturgeon County region, resource centre staff see a wide variety of people in the community going without necessary winter clothing.
 
"We did a coat drive and we had a lot of people give hats and scarves, but we didn't get a lot of mittens," Westra explained. "Men's jackets are another item that we have a hard time keeping around, especially the larger ones." 
 
Another common issue staff notice is transportation, as many parents are not able to get to the GFRC due to the lack of a vehicle, access to public transit and/or health reasons.
 
"We have a lot of kids who have lost their mittens at school, then the parents have given them their mittens and then, at this point, the kids have lost those, too."
 
According to Westra, the Gibbons Family Resource Centre has had consistent inquiries about winter gloves, but staff have had to turn most people away.
 
"We would love to have at least a couple dozen mitts on hand. The reason is that we need different sizes. Sometimes they're for the kids and other times for the adults," she added.
 
Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
 

 

 

