Local resident hoping to raise $4,500 for cancer research

A Fort Sask resident is gearing up to help conquer cancer.
 
For the second year in a row, Roger Ethier will cycle more than 200 kilometres over two days in August, as part of the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer.
 
Prior to the ride, though, Ethier is hoping to raise $4,500 for the Alberta Cancer Foundation to support cancer patients and families throughout the province. Last year, he managed to raise more than $4,000, almost doubling his goal of $2,500.
 
"(Cancer research) is everything. Given where we were, let's say, 20 years ago  but even 10 years ago  people are able to fight it longer now," he said. "Like my father's story  he fought cancer twice and he was on this earth for 15-plus more years than he could've been if there wasn't any research on how to treat cancer and extend someone's life."
 
While his participation in the ride started as a company initiative, it has since evolved into something he feels obligated to do.
 
He noted the funds go directly to the foundation when a donation is made.
 
"The money doesn't sit somewhere  it goes to work right away," he explained. "If you have someone in your family that's fighting cancer, you know that that money's going to be going towards you in essence."
 
With World Cancer Day approaching on February 4, Ethier said he has already started to raise money for the ride in an effort to shine light on the international day.
 
For more information or to make a donation, check out his ride page.

