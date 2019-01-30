Local resident hoping to raise $4,500 for cancer research

Prior to the ride, though, Ethier is hoping to raise $4,500 for the Alberta Cancer Foundation to support cancer patients and families throughout the province. Last year, he managed to raise more than $4,000, almost doubling his goal of $2,500.

"(Cancer research) is everything. Given where we were, let's say, 20 years ago — but even 10 years ago — people are able to fight it longer now," he said. "Like my father's story — he fought cancer twice and he was on this earth for 15-plus more years than he could've been if there wasn't any research on how to treat cancer and extend someone's life."

While his participation in the ride started as a company initiative, it has since evolved into something he feels obligated to do.