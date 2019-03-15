RCMP searching for man after indecent act in river valley

Police are asking for public’s help identifying a man involved in an indecent act.
Around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday (Mar.13), a woman was walking in the Fort Saskatchewan river valley trail when a man approached her and exposed himself.
The man did not say anything to the woman and was last seen walking southbound on the trail. RCMP patrolled the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
He is described as a 5'9" Caucasian with a slim build and black hair. Police said he is approximately 25-years-old and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.