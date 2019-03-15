Details
Category: Local News
Police are asking for public’s help identifying a man involved in an indecent act.
 
Around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday (Mar.13), a woman was walking in the Fort Saskatchewan river valley trail when a man approached her and exposed himself.
 
The man did not say anything to the woman and was last seen walking southbound on the trail. RCMP patrolled the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
 
He is described as a 5'9" Caucasian with a slim build and black hair. Police said he is approximately 25-years-old and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with blue jeans.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.

More Local News

RCMP searching for man after indecent act in river valley

Police are asking for public’s help identifying a man involved in an indecent act.

Beloved Fort Sask restaurant says goodbye after seven years

Gloria's Soup Spot is closing their doors.

Beryl Krebs celebrates 70 years of curling

Beryl Krebs recently reached a huge milestone.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP save young driver from overdose

Local police are receiving some praise.

Strathcona County moves ahead with agricultural facility and site planning

It won't be long before construction starts on a massive project in rural Strathcona County.

Wye Elementary gets axed

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) has selected a new name for their school.

Local shop owner wins first Farmers' Market award

The Cotton Candy Shoppe recently gained some recognition.

Strathcona County prepares to host Alberta Special Olympics

Strathcona County has been selected as the host community for the 2021 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games.

More support for hospital training centre

Another year down for the Care from the Heart Day Radiothon.

Strathcona County rolls out new corporate business plan

Strathcona County employees now have a guiding document for 2019-22.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login