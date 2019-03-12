Local RCMP make a high-risk arrest

Two men were recently arrested in Fort Sask.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday (Mar.7), the Fort Saskatchwan RCMP Traffic/Crime Reduction Unit was conducting proactive patrols in the Walmart parking lot when they noticed a suspicious vehicle.

"A male was observed running out of Walmart with what appeared to be stolen products and into the waiting vehicle," said Const. AlexAnn Burgess. "The vehicle departed in an erratic manner and a traffic stop was initiated."

Upon investigation, RCMP members observed what was believed to have been a handgun in the centre console, easily accessible by either passenger. However, both occupants were taken into custody without incident.

During a search incidental to the arrest, police found three imitation firearms, three functioning tasers, several throwing knives, brass knuckles and various drugs.

Justin Carlson (28) and Jonathan Lagace (38) are both facing a number of charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, weapons possession contrary to an order and possession of methamphetamine.

Carlson is scheduled to appear in court in Fort Saskatchewan on March 28, while Lagace is scheduled to appear in court in Boyle on Tuesday (Mar.12).