Local music teacher honoured for bell-ringing accomplishments

As a Stan Morris Award winner, Pickering received a membership to the Alberta Guild of English Handbell Ringers, along with $150 to use in the classroom and the opportunity to lead two handbell sessions at the Borealis Bell Ringing event.

“I have made it my goal to get these instruments out of storage and into as many hands as possible,” Pickering said. “Over the years, I’ve been blessed to be able to teach thousands of children how to use chimes and handbells and it’s become a bit of a passion of mine to spread this wonderful experience to other teachers as well.”