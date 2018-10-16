Local music teacher honoured for bell-ringing accomplishments

Details
Category: Local News
An Elk Island Public Schools teacher was recently honoured for her accomplishments as a music teacher.

École Campbelltown teacher Glenda Pickering received the Stan Morris Excellence in Handbell Teaching Award at a bell ringing conference in Fort McMurray on the weekend.
 
The award, a new addition to the Borealis Bell Ringing conference, is given to a teacher who is passionate about handbell ringing both in and outside the classroom. According to EIPS, Pickering was chosen for her inspirational teaching style, her community-outreach efforts and her ability to foster a love for handbells.
 
“When I started teaching in 1997, I didn’t even know what a handbell was and there was certainly no handbell program set up at my school,” Pickering said. “So when I found out I was selected as the first recipient of the award, I felt truly honoured to be recognized for the work I’ve done over the years.”
 
Pickering has developed a K-6 handbell curriculum at École Campbelltown and also leads a number of student handbell choirs during lunch hour. She has also shared her knowledge with other teachers as a speaker at the International Handbell Symposium in Vancouver and as a host of division-wide handbell “boot camps" for educators.
 
“I have made it my goal to get these instruments out of storage and into as many hands as possible,” Pickering said. “Over the years, I’ve been blessed to be able to teach thousands of children how to use chimes and handbells and it’s become a bit of a passion of mine to spread this wonderful experience to other teachers as well.”
 
As a Stan Morris Award winner, Pickering received a membership to the Alberta Guild of English Handbell Ringers, along with $150 to use in the classroom and the opportunity to lead two handbell sessions at the Borealis Bell Ringing event.

